32,000 Waterloo Region students need to update their vaccination record

There are currently 32,000 students in Waterloo Region with outdated vaccine records, according to public health.

They’ve launched a new campaign to get the approximately 22,000 elementary and 10,000 secondary students back on track.

“Our priority is to keep kids healthy and in school,” said David Aoki, the region’s director of infectious diseases and chief nursing officer, in a media release. “We have expanded vaccine clinic availability and are providing community-based outreach with our Neighbourhood Nursing Program in high-needs areas. Vaccination protects kids and keeps schools healthy by stopping the spread of serious and preventable disease.”

Public health decided not to enforce vaccination requirements in 2023, which may account for the higher number this year.

"We expected this," Aoki told CTV News. "There's probably some peole who are still behind because doctor's offices were also closed [during the pandemic]."

VACCINES REQUIRED

All elementary and secondary students are required to provide proof of their vaccinations or file an exemption with public health.

Those shots include: measles, mumps, rubella, diphtheria, tetanus, polio, meningococcal disease, pertussis (also known as whooping cough), and varicella (or chickenpox).

Vaccine coverage rates declined for school-aged children during the pandemic.

Public health officials in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph believe it may be responsible for last year’s outbreak of whooping cough. At least 12 cases of the highly contagious infection were reported.

ENFORCING VACCINES

Students may be suspended if their vaccination records aren’t updated.

Vaccination notices were sent to elementary school families in November and December, while secondary student families will get theirs this month.

If records aren’t up-to-date, second notices will be sent out in February for elementary students and in April for secondary students.

Public health says families will have an extra four weeks to get the necessary vaccines before students are suspended for up to 20 school days.

The suspension would be rescinded as soon as the child's record is updated.

The suspension date for elementary students is currently set for March 27 and the May 1 for secondary students.

UPDATING YOUR RECORDS

Parents and/or caregivers are responsible for reporting their child’s shots to public health.

"We're receiving a lot of records that people are just sending us saying: 'Oh, we got it last year or two years ago, on schedule, we just didn't report it to public health.' But that's what this process does. It identifies how far behind we are," Aoki explained.

Vaccination records are available from your family doctor or health care provider.

Parents can then submit them online as long as they also have the child’s health card number.

BOOKING A VACCINE

Public health will be holding catch-up clinics for students and appointments can be booked on their website.

Parents can also contact their health care provider or a walk-in clinic to make an appointment.