32 affordable housing units coming to Halifax, Dartmouth

As homelessness rates rise in the Halifax Regional Municipality, two affordable housing properties will help up to 32 Nova Scotians secure supportive housing.

The units in Halifax and Dartmouth are being operated by the North End Community Health Centre, with financial assistance from the provincial government to purchase the properties.

"We're pleased to help the North End Community Health Centre acquire these rental properties so that the residents can continue to live in a place they know and where they can access the community supports and services they may need," said Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister John Lohr in a Monday statement.

Through the new Community Housing Acquisition Program, the province provided the centre a $2.45-million low-interest mortgage to buy a 20-unit building in Halifax, as well as a $570,000 low-interest mortgage to buy a 12-unit property in Dartmouth.

That's in addition to $209,000 for the Halifax building and $96,000 for the Dartmouth property provided annually by the Department of Community Services to help with operations, as well as on-site supports and services for clients.

According to a press release from the provincial government, these are the third and fourth projects to receive funds through the acquisition program.