32 inmates at federal corrections facility in N.S. positive for COVID-19: Correctional Service Canada

Thirty-two inmates at Nova Scotia's Springhill Institution, a medium-security federal corrections facility in Springhill, are positive for COVID-19, according to a release from Correctional Service Canada (CSC).

As of Friday, 74.5 per cent of inmates at the facility are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, 83.1 per cent have received at least one dose, and 38.6 per cent have received three doses.

"The health and safety of our employees, inmates, and the public continue to be our top priority," reads the release. "We are closely monitoring the situation, and measures are in place to minimize spread of the virus within the institution."

The release goes on to say that, all staff at the institution are provided with appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) including items like medical masks, respirators, and face shields.

All inmates are also provided medical masks and are encouraged to wear them at all times when not in their cells.

Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting throughout the site also continues.

"CSC has been vaccinating inmates since January 2021. All offenders, including new admissions to CSC, are being offered the vaccination at all institutions," wrote CSC in a release.

More information and data on vaccines administered to federal inmates is available on our website.

CSC adds that everyone entering the facility is actively screened, and decisions regarding access to the site, as well as programs and services, are made in consideration with public health advice.

In-person visits have been temporarily suspended at the facility.

"During this time, other options are available to inmates to connect with their family and support networks," wrote CSC.