32 local projects receive Region of Waterloo Arts funding
Thirty-two local groups and individuals have received a combine total of $215,096 from the Region of Waterloo Arts Fund.
The money is for projects slated to take place between July 1, 2023 and June 30, 2024.
They include sculptures, a Flamenco event, plays and theatre productions, a woodcarving championship, multiple murals, experimental films and more.
Here’s a full list:
Groups and collectives:
- The Cambridge Sculpture Garden – $7,500 for “Placemaking” (Cambridge): installing a new complex metal sculpture by regional artist Catherine Palenczy in the open-access Garden.
- Canadian Clay & Glass Gallery – Denis Longchamps, $7,500 for “Celebrate 30 Mosaic” (Waterloo): creating a public mosaic with a local artist along the Waterloop/Laurel Trail.
- Port Albert Productions –$6,000 for “Corporate Finch” (Kitchener): summer and fall touring of this new one-act thriller by Taylor Marie Graham exploring critical #metoo movement issues.
- Grand River Flamenco – CaluJules, $7,500 for “Grand River Flamenco Fest’s Main Weekend & Encore Party” (Region of Waterloo): a two-pronged project featuring performances, workshops, a music clinic, Spanish cuisine, and a “mart” celebrating the art of flamenco.
- The Grand Philharmonic Choir – Luisa D’Amato, $5,000 for “Annelies” (Kitchener): a vocal and instrumental performance of the Anne Frank-inspired cantata by James Whitbourn.
- Grand Valley Wood Carvers, Waterloo Region – Anne Forler, $5,000 for the “Canadian National Wildfowl Carving Championship” (Waterloo): woodcarvers of all skill levels gather to showcase adeptness in this undervalued art form.
- Green Light Arts – Matt White, $7,500 for “Lifespan of a Fact” (Kitchener): the Canadian premiere of this critically acclaimed play by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell and Gordon Farrell.
- John Maksym Music Group – $10,000 for “Be the Change Music Video” (Region of Waterloo): an emerging collective’s project promoting empathy, kindness and gratitude by focusing on a homeless man’s story.
- Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery – Shirley Madill, $7,500 for “SOS: A Story of Survival - Part II: The Body” (Kitchener): the second installment in a three-part major exhibition that explores the meaning of survival.
- Minmar Gaslight Productions – Steven Elliott Jackson, $3,430 for “Comfort Women” (Kitchener): a theatre piece to be developed with Olivia Jon (Jun, Eun-Jung) that centres the story of three Korean women confronting their World War II history as “comfort women.”
- THEMUSEUM – David Marskell, $5,000 for “10 King Street West Mural” (Kitchener): commissioning an accessible, public-facing, street-level mural that brings to life THEMUSEUM’s tagline, “Art and Technology at Play.”
- Track House Studio – Tait Garrett, $6,600 to produce “The Hip Hope Mixtape” (Cambridge): writing, recording, and producing a collaborative mixtape that explores hope in Hip Hop music, while showcasing local emcees in a companion documentary.
- Waterloo Public Library – Janet Seally, $5,500 for the “Ellis Little Local History Room Wall Mural” (Waterloo): a community arts venture to highlight the feature wall using a commissioned, locally created showpiece mural.
Individuals:
- Ellie Anglin – $3,000 for “Reproduction” (Kitchener): using collage, illustration and digital manipulation to create a zine about at-home insemination, or how queer people can make a baby at home.
- Nicole Beno – $5,000 for “Everything all at once or nothing at all” (Kitchener): a public fine art exhibition showcasing a series of large-scale digitally printed collages comprised of photography, found objects, and archival materials.
- Olivia Brouwer– $7,500 for “Site Specific Series” (Cambridge): a series of tactile and audio-activated paintings inspired by Canadian landscapes that will be accessible to both non-sighted and sighted audiences.
- Susan Cadell – $6,995 for “Stories in Ink: Elevating the Voices of Equity-Seeking Communities” (Region of Waterloo): equity-seeking people share stories and photos for a special issue of Textile Magazine challenging stigma around race, queerness, disability, grief and tattoos.
- Cassidy Civiero – $7,500 for “Lost in My Head” (Waterloo): a short, experimental film about anxiety and one way to combat it.
- Jack Cooper – $5,419 for “Jack and the Spare Hearts – live performance development and presentation” (Kitchener): a performance series introducing the band’s music to regional audiences that also serves as a model for opening new markets elsewhere.
- Tristan Deveau – $5,700 for “Through a Historical Lens” (Region of Waterloo): a photography exhibit of a subject captured by multiple cameras of various ages and formats, to show how each lens provides a unique perspective.
- Angela Grasse – $2,164 for “Mandala Meditation Circuit” (Kitchener): artwork on reusable banners that are then hung at Knollwood Park as a wellness-inspiring meditation circuit for the public.
- Alison Hall – $10,000 for “Fauna of the Grand River” (Region of Waterloo): a series of ten felted, life-sized art pieces that draw attention to endangered species struggling to live within the Grand River watershed.
- Jacob Irish – $10,000 for “A Month of Stolen Light” (Kitchener): a series of ten 16x20 inch altered photographs framed in lightboxes with collimating lenses, depicting invasive, environment-shaping giant hogweed shot in Bechtel Park.
- Coraline James – $5,875 for “Brambles” (Kitchener): a four-song EP that brings classical elements and percussive rhythms to a folk/pop aesthetic, while exploring the complex emotions of an unhealthy relationship.
- Ameya Kale – $10,000 for “Homecoming” (Kitchener): a theatrical story-telling project that explores housing struggles and the challenges of belonging faced by immigrant newcomers in Waterloo Region.
- Kris Langford – $9,263 for “Casting Call” (Region of Waterloo): a narrative short film (drama) shooting in Kitchener-Waterloo with an ACTRA cast of three.
- John McKinley – $7,480 for “John McKinley Band Jam” (Waterloo): to provide a consistent, supportive, positive place for amateur and professional musicians to play live improvisational music of all genres.
- Tatiana Nikolaeva – $8,500 for “Landmarks of the Region of Waterloo” (Kitchener): a landscape series featuring recognizable and notable local landmarks, encouraging people to discover the region for themselves.
- Danielle Petti – $5,000 for “Looking Back and Looking Forward” (Waterloo): a series of paintings focused on sustainability and humanity that explores the past and future.
- Lauren Prousky – $10,000 for “Heartbreak and Hardening” (Kitchener): an experimental poetry sculpture installation that will result in a new immersive solo show.
- Paul Roorda – $7,500 for “Fake Meets Fiction: AI, Analogue, and Art” (Waterloo): an AI-generated alter-ego artist is contrasted to this artist’s traditional analogue art forms to explore questions around artifice in art.
- Trevor Waurechen – $4,210 for “Alpha” (Other): supporting the artist’s taking his letter-shaped light boxes that illuminate a compelling single phrase to Nuit Blanche Saskatoon.