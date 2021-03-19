Health officials have identified 32 more cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Friday.

The new cases were among 737 new cases confirmed across B.C. over the past 24 hours.

Two more people have died of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the province's death toll to 1,421.

The Island Health region has now reported 2,867 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Of the province's new cases Friday, 68 were confirmed to be COVID-19 variants. To date, B.C. has reported 1,200 variant cases, 149 of which are currently active.

As of Friday, the province has administered 490,022 COVID-19 doses, including 87,319 second doses.

Health officials say that its plans to vaccinate priority front line workers, in addition to seniors in a parallel program, can now begin since the province's shipments of AstraZeneca vaccine have now been confirmed.

"For those who have been at work throughout the pandemic, supporting so many others, please know your efforts are recognized and valued," said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix in a joint statement.

"We are working with all of the supply we have available to maximize our protection and we are using every last drop," they said.

