The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 32 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths in the region on Sunday.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 12,562 confirmed cases of the virus, including 11,902 people who have recovered.
Here’s the breakdown of new cases:
- 2 are outbreak related
- 9 are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 3 are considered community acquired
- 18 are still under investigation.
WECHU says 305 cases are considered active. There are 33 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 11 people are in the ICU.
The local death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 355 people.
There are currently 17 active outbreaks in the region including eight workplaces, seven long-term care or retirement homes, two in the community.