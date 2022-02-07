32 tickets issued in connection to weekend convoy protest: Regina police

The Regina Police Service (RPS) issued 32 tickets in connection to a protest against COVID-19 public health measures over the weekend.

Police said the tickets include 30 City of Regina Parking Bylaw tickets and two Traffic Safety Act Offence tickets.

“Although the Canadian Constitution upholds the rights of individuals to lawfully protest, police members observed unlawful violations, and demonstrators were informed and ticketed,” RPS said in the release.

Albert Street was blocked off to traffic Sunday night as tow trucks were called in to remove vehicles that remained parked on the street as part of a protest against COVID-19 public health measures.

One truck had to be towed while others drove away, including some who left during a so-called “slow roll” down Albert Street late Sunday night that took upwards of an hour. Police said all the vehicles left the site on Albert Street by midnight.

The protestors involved parked on the street as part of their demonstration on Saturday. Organizers said they planned to stay on the legislative grounds until all public health orders were lifted.

Around 20 vehicles remained through to Sunday night.

“I guess it’s the end of it for people who are accepting where this province and this country has gone,” said Tamara Lavoie, a convoy organizer. “I guess that’s what’s happening. I don’t accept what the police did here today, I don’t accept what the tow trucks they called in did here today, I don’t accept what the people leaving did. I don’t accept the theatrics or this lie.”

The province increased security measures in the area ahead of the protest, citing pedestrian safety given the increased foot traffic in the area expected for the first weekend of the Frost Festival.

In a statement issued Sunday, the province said “roadways will continue to be exclusively for pedestrians at this time”, continuing to say the decision is being made in coordination with the Regina Police Service on a daily basis.

Regina police said tickets were issued to the vehicles that remained parked on Albert Street overnight under the city’s traffic bylaws on Saturday, but an exact number was not known.

Organizers said in a Facebook Live video they planned to return to the area on Monday morning to continue their protest.