32-year-old fatally stabbed in downtown Vancouver, marking city’s 11th homicide of 2023

A 32-year-old man was fatally stabbed in downtown Vancouver early Friday, marking the city’s eleventh homicide of 2023.

Const. Tania Visintin, media liaison for the Vancouver Police Department, said the victim lived in the Lower Mainland, but that authorities aren’t releasing further information as they have not been able to contact his next of kin.

The stabbing happened at the intersection of Granville and Smithe streets just before 3:30 a.m.

Paramedics rushed the man to hospital where he later died, according to police.

Authorities aren’t saying whether the attack was random or if the assailant and victim knew each other. No one has been arrested.

Police have asked any potential witnesses to come forward. So far, none have been identified.

“It was just after closing time of the clubs in the area, and it is a summer night, and there (are) also a lot of rooming homes in the area so we do know there are people out there,” said Visintin.

Evidence markers and yellow police tape blocked the stretch of Granville Street between Smithe and Nelson streets through the morning.

“I can appreciate that this type of incident sparks fear in the community but that’s not what we’re trying to do,” Visintin said, acknowledging the Granville neighbourhood has changed since the pandemic.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide investigators at 604-717-2500.