32-year-old man charged with murder in 14-year-old crimes: Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon police say they’ve solved two 14-year-old murders allegedly committed by the same man.
A 32-year-old man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in two deaths that happened in 2009, a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) news release said.
On January 1, 2009, police say they found two men that had been stabbed on the 300 block of Avenue T south, including 22-year-old Spencer Whiteman who had life-threatening injuries.
The first man, a 24-year-old survived but Whiteman died, the release said.
The second alleged homicide happened on November 16, 2009, in the 400 block of Avenue South, the release said.
Officers found Morgan Doucette, 33, with life-threatening stab wounds in a home in the area, the release said.
Police said that Doucette did not survive the incident.
The 32-year-old suspect was arrested in Grande Cache, Alberta on Wednesday, according to SPS. The man was 17-years-old when Whiteman was killed and 18 when Doucette died, SPS said.
The suspect is expected to make an appearance in Saskatoon Provincial Court via video on Thursday morning.
