32-year-old man dead after early morning stabbing in Halifax: police

A 32-year-old man has died after an alleged stabbing Wednesday morning, Halifax police say.

Police said in a statement that officers responded to a report of a stabbing at 2:20 a.m. Wednesday on Twin Oaks Road in Spryfield.

At the scene, police say they located a man who had been stabbed. The 32-year-old was transported to hospital where he died.

Police say a 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene without incident.

Investigators do not believe the alleged stabbing was a random act.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Nova Scotia medical examiner’s office Wednesday, and police are asking the public to come forward with any information about the incident.

