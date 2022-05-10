32-year-old man killed in North York shooting identified by police

Toronto police have identified a 32-year-old man fatally shot in North York Monday night by a suspect who fled the scene by carjacking a vehicle.

Officers were originally called to Sheridan Mall, near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue, at about 8:30 p.m. for a shooting.

A man was struck by gunfire as people shopped nearby.

Paramedics attempted to revive him but he died at the scene.

Investigators identified the victim on Tuesday as Toronto resident Calvin Andre Scott.

Police say the suspect wanted for the homicide then carjacked a Toyota Corolla in the parking lot of the mall and fled the scene.

Investigators say it is black in colour with the Ontario license plate CVZW 153.

Anyone who spots the vehicle should not approach it and dial 911 immediately.