32-year-old man seriously injured in hit and run at Wabamun overpass
A 32-year-old man from Edmonton is in hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle at the Wabamun overpass in Parkland County Sunday morning.
RCMP say a vehicle was eastbound on Highway 16 when it struck the pedestrian at Range Road 40B, also known as the Wabamun overpass.
According to police, the involved vehicle failed to stop and remain at the scene. Evidence from the scene suggests the vehicle’s front end was damaged, RCMP add.
The 32-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital by STARS.
The overpass is located north of hamlet of Wabamun, approximately 67 kilometres west of Edmonton.
Mounties are asking anyone with information about the incident or was in the area Sunday morning between 3 and 4 a.m. to contact Parkland RCMP at 825-220-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
