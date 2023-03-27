321 elementary students remain suspended due to incomplete immunizations

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) says most students suspended due to missing vaccinations have returned to school, with 321 outstanding.

WECHU issued an update Monday saying there are still 321 elementary students suspended, that’s a drop from the 441 reported on Friday.

The immunizations are required by the Immunization of School Pupils Act (ISPA) R.S.O.1990 to be submitted to the health unit. Under the ISPA, children can be exempted from immunization for medical reasons or due to conscience or religious belief.

WECHU will continue to offer clinics based on demand. For the most current information on clinics, visit the health unit’s website.

To have the child’s suspension order lifted, parents/guardians must do one or more of the following so that their child’s immunization is up to date:

Book an appointment for their child to receive the missing vaccines or provide a valid exemption from their Health Care Provider. Have their healthcare provider fax the child’s updated immunization records to the WECHU @ 519-258-7288.

Bring their child’s immunization record to the WECHU Windsor or Leamington location

Update their child’s record at immune.wechu.org (must upload proof).

Attend a WECHU walk-in clinic. For more details, visit wechu.org/getimmunized.

Once the student’s record is up to date with the WECHU, the student may return to school.