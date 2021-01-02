Manitoba health officials are reporting 11 new COVID-19 deaths and 327 cases of the virus in the province.

Announced in the province's daily COVID-19 bulletin on Saturday, the numbers also include data from New Year’s Day.

The youngest of the deaths, is a 50-year-old man from the Northern health region.

In Winnipeg, two people in their 70s, three people in their 80s and two people in their 90s died from the virus

The Southern Health–Santé Sud health region recorded two deaths, a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 80s.

A man in his 60s from the Interlake–Eastern health region also died from COVID-19.

Manitoba's COVID-19 death toll now sits at 678.

Along with the 11 deaths, 327 cases of the virus were announced Saturday.

Of the new cases, 213 are in Winnipeg, which has a five-day test positivity rate of 11.1 per cent.

Out of the remaining cases, 16 are in the Interlake-Eastern health region, 52 are in the Northern health region, 13 are in the Prairie Mountain health region and 33 are in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region.

The province said one case was removed due to data correction, bringing the total number of cases in Manitoba since early March to 25,026.

The current provincial five-day test positivity rate now sits at 10.4 per cent, down almost a per cent from Thursday.

The province currently has 4,559 active cases, and 19,789 people have recovered from the virus.

There are currently 42 patients with the virus in intensive care, with 36 of them listed as active.

Over New Year's, 1,898 tests were performed, bringing the total to 425,037 since early February.

The province has also declared outbreaks at St. Anthony's General Hospital ACIU in The Pas, Deer Lodge Centre on Lodge 4 East and Seven Oaks General Hospital 5U1-3 in Winnipeg.