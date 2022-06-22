328 people caught driving while impaired in May: SGI
May saw 328 people in Saskatchewan caught driving after drinking or doing drugs, according to a release from Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI).
Of those 328, 208 were Criminal Code charges and 120 were administrative licence suspensions.
SGI is reminding drivers that although cannabis is legal, it is still illegal to drive after using it. An impaired driving charge will come with vehicle impoundment, licence suspension, financial penalties, and a criminal record.
Officers use roadside testing devices and sobriety tests to detect drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Alcohol consequences start when an experienced driver goes over .04 blood alcohol concentration, while new drivers are not allowed to have any alcohol, according to SGI.
Police also issued 6,112 tickets to drivers for speeding or driving aggressively, 406 tickets for not wearing a seatbelt, wearing it the wrong way, or having a child wearing it the wrong way, and 748 distracted drivers, including 655 drivers on their cell phones.
