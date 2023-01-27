33 charges laid against Regina man after 'lengthy' investigation: police

A Regina man is facing 33 charges after the Regina Police Service (RPS) said it completed a lengthy investigation into auto thefts, break and enters and weapons offenses.

The 22-year-old man, who was located on Jan. 22 at a residence in Regina, was first facing six weapons related charges and was being held at the Provincial Correctional Centre.

On Thursday he was brought to RPS headquarters where another 27 charges were issued against him including seven counts of possession of stolen auto over $5,000, two counts of possession of stolen auto under $5,000 and fraud under $5,000.

RPS said the investigation lasted four months before the additional charges were laid.

According to RPS, arrested warrants from Saskatoon and Moose Jaw police were also issued against the man for a “myriad” of charges that also included auto theft, breaking and entering and weapons offenses.

The accused made his first court appearance on Friday.