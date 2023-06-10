33 charges laid during commercial vehicle blitz

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) laid 33 charges during a commercial vehicle blitz in Norwich.

Oxford OPP along with Essex OPP and the Ontario Ministry of Transportation conducted a commercial motor vehicle blitz on Friday.

Police say there were 54 inspections, 33 charges, and 25 vehicles placed out of service.

Officers are reminding drivers to keep safety in mind and follow the rules of the road.

