33 more COVID-19 cases, 55 recoveries reported in Sask.

Saskatchewan announced 33 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 55 recoveries on Saturday.

New cases are located in the Far North West (one), Far North East (one), North West (four), North Central (10), Saskatoon (12), Central East (one), Regina (one), South West (two), and South East (one) zones, according to the province’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Two additional cases tested out of province were added to the North West and North East zones.

There are currently 360 COVID-19 cases considered active in the province.

Saskatchewan’s seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 24, or 2.0 per 100,000 population.

An additional 9,426 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered, bringing Saskatchewan’s total to 1,341,561 doses.

A total of 12,308 variants of concern have been identified in the province – up four from Friday’s data.

Lineage results were reported for 60 more variants of concern. As of Saturday, 7,807 variant cases have been confirmed through whole genome sequencing. Of those cases, 6,963 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 410 are Gamma (P.1), 424 are Delta (B.1.617.2) and 10 are Beta (B.1.351).