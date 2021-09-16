33 new COVID-19 cases reported by MLHU on Thursday

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 33 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, but no new deaths.

The region now has a total of 13,732 cases and 237 deaths, with 13,309 cases resolved leaving 186 active.

A total of 4,124 cases have been identified as being a variant of concern.

As of Sept, 11, the MLHU reports 738,157 total doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the Middlesex-London region.

When it comes to overall vaccine coverage, 84.7 per cent of the MLHU population age 12 and older have received at least one dose and 78.4 per cent have received two doses.

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) reports it is has seven inpatients with COVID-19 with “five or fewer” in adult critical care, “five or fewer” in Children's Hospital and “five or fewer” staff have tested positive.

There are no outbreaks at London-area schools, though 14 cases have been confirmed between eight elementary and six secondary schools, according to the health unit.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 16 new, 72 active, 4,174 total, 4,033 resolved, 85 deaths

Grey-Bruce –2,286 total, 2,267 resolved

Haldimand-Norfolk – 26 active, 2,874 total, 2,794 resolved, 48 deaths

Huron-Perth – 38 active, 2,102 total, 2,002 resolved, 65 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 35 active, 3,740 total, 3,636 resolved, 69 deaths

Ontario health officials are reporting 864 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths due to the disease.