33 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex, no additional deaths
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 33 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Friday.
The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region remains at 451 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 19,440 confirmed cases of the virus, including 18,669 people who have recovered.
The health unit says 302 cases are currently active - 190 variants of concern (VOC) cases are active and 112 are non-VOC are active.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:
- 14 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 11 cases are community acquired
- 1 case is outbreak related
- 8 cases are still under investigation
OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX
- 14 workplaces
- 3 long-term care or retirement homes
- 2 community outbreak
- 7 school outbreaks
WINDSOR-ESSEX RESIDENTS VACCINATED:
- 312,960 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 24,704 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
- 288,256 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- 3,344 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third Doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for select vulnerable populations. Further information is available at https://www.wechu.org/cv/clinics#third-dose.
- A total of 604,560 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 82.5% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
- 76.0% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated