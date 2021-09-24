33 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex, no additional deaths

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 33 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Friday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region remains at 451 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 19,440 confirmed cases of the virus, including 18,669 people who have recovered.

The health unit says 302 cases are currently active - 190 variants of concern (VOC) cases are active and 112 are non-VOC are active.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

14 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

11 cases are community acquired

1 case is outbreak related

8 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

14 workplaces

3 long-term care or retirement homes

2 community outbreak

7 school outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX RESIDENTS VACCINATED: