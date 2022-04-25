33-year-old Chatham man dies in ATV crash
A 33-year-old Chatham man has died after an ATV crash in Dover Township.
Officers responded to a collision involving a single ATV on Darrell Line between St. Clair Road and Prince Albert Road shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night.
Police say preliminary investigation revealed has revealed that the driver was travelling eastbound on Darrell Line when he lost control of his vehicle and was ejected.
The driver, Eric Louzon, was transported from the scene to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance where he succumbed to his injuries.
“Members of the Chatham-Kent Police Service offer their deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Louzon,” said a police news release.
The collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Josh Flikweert at joshuaf@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.
