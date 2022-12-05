33-year-old man killed in fatal Highway 17 crash

A 33-year-old man from Wawa has been identified as the victim killed in the fatal crash on Highway 17 last week.

Christian "Chris" "Dude" Casavant was on his way in for his last night shift Nov. 29 when he was killed, his widow told CTV News in a message through social media. His obituary said he was in fire service and mine rescue and his social media profile said he was a volunteer firefighter for the Wawa Fire Department.

The northbound pickup truck he was riding in collided with a southbound commercial motor vehicle near the intersection of Highway 17 and Highway 519, about 40 kilometres north of Wawa, around 5:47 p.m. last Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Monday morning.

The victim, a passenger riding in the pickup truck, was pronounced deceased at the scene and the driver of the pickup truck was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the commercial vehicle was not injured in the crash, police said.

Casavant leaves behind a wife, Jes Aasmae, and son, Barrett.

"He was the sweetest, kindest, strongest soul I will ever know … he’d drop anything and help anyone out," Aasmae said.

"The funniest man alive. Such a sharp whit and the best jokes you could ever imagine … there’s so much to say, but I'm completely shattered by him being ripped from us."

"Members of the northeast region traffic incident management and enforcement team are assisting with the ongoing investigation," police said.

"The Superior East OPP is seeking assistance from anyone who may have witnessed the collision. If you were in the area of Highway 17 and Highway 519 between 5:00 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 29, please call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave a tip online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca."

A celebration of life will be held at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre, Wawa on Dec. 6 from 6 to 8 p.m.