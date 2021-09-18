33rd Street Fair in Saskatoon returns with 'so much to offer'

Saskatoon residents had the chance to enjoy local food, music and unique vendors at a local festival on Saturday.

The 33rd Street Fair returned for its eighth year and brought in 60 vendors ranging from food, homemade goods and clothing.

“We have been preparing now two years, because we missed last year because of COVID but (we’ve got) beautiful weather,” said Marie Gould, vice chair of the festival.

Gould says there’s also multiple bands playing every hour.

The festival also featured a pop-up vaccine clinic, something that Gould says is “busy.”

“You know, 33rd Street has so much to offer. It’s the street with heart and history. Lot’s of stores that are second hand and antique stores, everything fun on 33rd.”