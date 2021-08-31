34 COVID-19 cases in Manitoba Tuesday, no deaths reported

There have been 34 more people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Manitoba, the majority of whom have not been fully vaccinated.

Manitoba public health confirmed 21 of the 34 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday were not fully vaccinated.

Vaccine uptake in Manitoba increased Tuesday – though not very much. Of Manitoba's population that is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, 82.1 per cent have rolled up their sleeves for one dose and 76.8 per cent have received two doses.

The new cases on Tuesday bring the province's total number of cases to 58,710, including 483 active cases and 57,038 recoveries.

No new deaths were reported on Tuesday, leaving the total number of people who have died in Manitoba with COVID-19 at 1,189.

The provincial five-day test positivity rate remained at three per cent.

Of the 63 people in hospital with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, 19 have active cases and the rest are no longer infectious. Those hospitalizations include 18 people with COVID-19 in Intensive care, six of whom have active cases.

Manitoba has reported 17,426 variant of concern cases, including 283 active cases and 16, 952 recoveries. The province has recorded 191 deaths linked to variants.