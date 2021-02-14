The search for missing 22-year-old Mackenzie Lee Trottier continues.

Digital billboards have gone up in 34 cities across Canada, including Saskatoon, in an effort to spread the word.

“We just hope that sooner or later somebody has information leading to finding Mackenzie,” said Mackenzie's father Paul Trottier.

Trottier has been missing since Dec. 24 when she was last seen by a friend.

Trottier is described as five feet tall, 145 pounds with blond, medium-length hair which is shaved off on the right side. She has green eyes, a fair complexion, broken front teeth and a tattoo on her right ankle. She usually wears heavy makeup, black yoga pants, a heavy green jacket and carries a large purse.

Her family wants to bring as much attention to her search as possible and has been working to raise money for the Canada-wide billboards.

“Currently, the police are following up leads and doing what they can to bring Mackenzie home. We’re hoping to get more public involvement and people actually looking for her and giving the information to the police so that we support the investigation and move it forward,” Trottier said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Saskatoon police or Crimestoppers.