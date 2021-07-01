34 new COVID-19 cases in Sask. on Thursday

Saskatchewan reported 34 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, along with 22 more recoveries. No additional deaths were reported.

There are 420 active cases across the province – the lowest number since mid-October.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 43, a number not seen since Oct. 21, 2020.

The new cases are in the Far Northwest (four); Far North Central (one); Northwest (five); North Central (two); Northeast (one); Saskatoon (five); Central East (one); Regina (four); South Central (three); and Southeast (one) zones. Residence information is pending for seven new cases.

As of Thursday, there are 61 COVID-19 patients in hospital; 15 of those patients are in the ICU in the North Central (three); Northwest (two); Regina (four); and Saskatoon (six) zones.

According to the province, health-care workers have administered 19,834 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine – the majority being second doses. So far, 726,112 people have their first shot and 447,442 are fully vaccinated.