34 Sask. communities broke temperature records on Friday: Environment Canada

Thirty-four communities across Saskatchewan broke temperature records Friday as the heat dome pushed its way into the Prairies.

According to Environment Canada, Regina broke the longest-standing record when it hit 35.3 C on Friday. The previous record was 33.9 C, set in 1886. Saskatoon and Lucky Lake were the provincial hotspots, both reaching a scorching 40 C.

The heat enveloped the whole province, with records breaking from Coronach to Uranium City. These are all the Saskatchewan communities that broke temperature records on July 2:

  • Broadview – 33.0 C
  • Buffalo Narrows – 35.8 C
  • Collins Bay – 34.9 C
  • Coronach – 35.6 C
  • Cypress Hills Provincial Park – 33.9 C
  • Eastend – 35.9 C
  • Elbow – 39.0 C
  • Key Lake – 36.5 C
  • Hudson Bay – 34.7 C
  • La Ronge – 36.7 C
  • Last Mountain Lake – 36.5 C
  • Leader – 39.4 C
  • Lucky Lake – 40.0 C
  • Maple Creek – 38.3 C
  • Meadow Lake – 36.1 C
  • Melfort – 35.6 C
  • Nipawin – 35.2 C
  • North Battleford – 38.3 C
  • Prince Albert – 36.2 C
  • Regina – 35.3 C
  • Rockglen – 34.9 C
  • Rosetown – 39.8 C
  • Saskatoon – 40.0 C
  • Scott – 35.9 C
  • Southend Reindeer – 35.9 C
  • Spiritwood – 35.9 C
  • Stony Rapids – 38.2 C
  • Swift Current – 37.8 C
  • Uranium City – 33.9 C
  • Waskesiu Lake – 35.3 C
  • Watrous – 35.9 C
  • Weyburn – 35.6 C
  • Wynyard – 35.9 C
  • Yorkton – 34.7 C