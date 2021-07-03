34 Sask. communities broke temperature records on Friday: Environment Canada

Thirty-four communities across Saskatchewan broke temperature records Friday as the heat dome pushed its way into the Prairies.

According to Environment Canada, Regina broke the longest-standing record when it hit 35.3 C on Friday. The previous record was 33.9 C, set in 1886. Saskatoon and Lucky Lake were the provincial hotspots, both reaching a scorching 40 C.

The heat enveloped the whole province, with records breaking from Coronach to Uranium City. These are all the Saskatchewan communities that broke temperature records on July 2: