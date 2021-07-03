34 Sask. communities broke temperature records on Friday: Environment Canada
Thirty-four communities across Saskatchewan broke temperature records Friday as the heat dome pushed its way into the Prairies.
According to Environment Canada, Regina broke the longest-standing record when it hit 35.3 C on Friday. The previous record was 33.9 C, set in 1886. Saskatoon and Lucky Lake were the provincial hotspots, both reaching a scorching 40 C.
The heat enveloped the whole province, with records breaking from Coronach to Uranium City. These are all the Saskatchewan communities that broke temperature records on July 2:
- Broadview – 33.0 C
- Buffalo Narrows – 35.8 C
- Collins Bay – 34.9 C
- Coronach – 35.6 C
- Cypress Hills Provincial Park – 33.9 C
- Eastend – 35.9 C
- Elbow – 39.0 C
- Key Lake – 36.5 C
- Hudson Bay – 34.7 C
- La Ronge – 36.7 C
- Last Mountain Lake – 36.5 C
- Leader – 39.4 C
- Lucky Lake – 40.0 C
- Maple Creek – 38.3 C
- Meadow Lake – 36.1 C
- Melfort – 35.6 C
- Nipawin – 35.2 C
- North Battleford – 38.3 C
- Prince Albert – 36.2 C
- Regina – 35.3 C
- Rockglen – 34.9 C
- Rosetown – 39.8 C
- Saskatoon – 40.0 C
- Scott – 35.9 C
- Southend Reindeer – 35.9 C
- Spiritwood – 35.9 C
- Stony Rapids – 38.2 C
- Swift Current – 37.8 C
- Uranium City – 33.9 C
- Waskesiu Lake – 35.3 C
- Watrous – 35.9 C
- Weyburn – 35.6 C
- Wynyard – 35.9 C
- Yorkton – 34.7 C