Oxford County OPP responded to a call of an industrial accident on Curries Road at Oxford Road 14 in Norwich Township.

Shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday a 34-year-old was airlifted to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate the incident.

Curries Road at Oxford Road 14 is now open. Take care and stay safe. Ed pic.twitter.com/wJDq3CJcWm

Curries Road was closed for several hours but is now open.