34-year-old arrested for attempting to carjack a vehicle with a firearm in Grassland, Alta.

A man has been arrested after trying to steal a car from someone at a gas station in Grassland, Alta.

In a news release sent Monday, Boyle RCMP say they arrested a 34-year-old man for robbery and firearms offences following an attempted car jacking.

On March 27, Mounties say they responded to an attempted car jacking where a man pointed a firearm at the victim and subsequently tried to steal their vehicle. The carjacker was unable to start the vehicle and fled on foot after ditching his duffle bag that contained two additional firearms and ammunition.

RCMP located the carjacker a short time later and arrested him without incident.

According to RCMP, no one was physically injured during the incident.

RCMP charged Casey Potts with armed robbery, careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, pointing a firearm, and two counts of possessing a prohibited firearm.

Potts also faces 12 counts of possessing a weapon contrary to order and one count of using a firearm in commission of an offence.

Following a bail hearing, RCMP say Potts has been remanded into custody and will appear in Boyle Provincial Court on April 13.

Grassland is approximately 179 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.