34-year-old man dies after being struck by vehicle in North York

A 34-year-old man is dead after being hit by a vehicle while walking in North York Thursday evening.

At around 11 p.m., police responded to a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the area of Victoria Park and Sparks avenues.

A 46-year-old woman was driving a 2015 Toyota SUV northbound on Victoria Park Avenue, while a 34-year-old man was walking on the east sidewalk, north of the intersection.

The man attempted to cross Victoria Park Avenue from the east to the west sidewalk and was struck by the vehicle, police said.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

The cause of the collision is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone who may have information or security or dash camera footage of the area or the incident to contact investigators at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.