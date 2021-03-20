A 34-year-old man is dead after a vehicle crashed into a highway wall in Mississauga Saturday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the South Service Road and Cormack Crescent area around 9:45 p.m. for a single-motor vehicle collision.

Peel paramedics said a vehicle was travelling north on Cormack Crescent when, for unknown reasons, it crashed into the QEW noise barrier.

Despite the best efforts of first responders and passersby who initially contacted emergency services, the driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

“At this time, investigators from our Major Collision Bureau have taken over this investigation, and we are appealing for anyone with any information on this incident,” Const. Akhil Mooken said.

Police are asking anyone who may have been travelling through the area at the time and has dashcam video or residents in the neighbourhood who have surveillance footage to contact them or Crime Stoppers.