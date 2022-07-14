34-year-old man killed in Highway 6 collision north of Regina

A 34-year-old man from Regina is dead after a two vehicle collision between a van and semi hauling farm implements, RCMP said in a release.

Police said the crash occurred around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday on Highway 6 about 13 kilometres north of Regina.

RCMP say the 34-year-old man was driving the van and died at the scene, the 62-year-old semi driver did not report any injuries to police.

Highway 6 was closed but reopened Thursday morning.

The collision remains under investigation.