34-year-old man missing from Cambridge
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Alison Sandstrom
Waterloo regional police say there is concern for the well-being of a missing man last seen in Cambridge.
In a tweet, police said Cory Quigley, 34, was last seen on May 3.
Quigley is described as 5-foot-11 and 126 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said his hair may be up in a ponytail and he could have a long beard.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
MISSING:
Cory Quigley, 34. Last seen in Cambridge on May 3, 2022. Described as 5'5" tall, 126 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. May have long brown hair worn up in a ponytail and may also have a long beard. There is a concern for his well-being. Call police or @WaterlooCrime. pic.twitter.com/XGz1ojDN8A
-
Pedestrian struck by vehicle Friday night in southeast CalgaryA pedestrian is in hospital after being struck by a vehicle Friday night.
-
Pilot program addressing unsecured vacant properties showing early successes: EFRSA pilot program seeking to bring accountability to neighbourhoods where derelict and vacant properties become safety risks is already showing positive results, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services says.
-
Judge this book by its cover: Photographer asks readers to look beyond Arab stereotypesAfter graduating from McGill University with a fine arts degree, Tamara Abdul Hadi found herself picking up a camera more frequently.
-
Mother pleads for information 2 months after daughter's disappearanceMore than two months after Tatyanna Harrison's disappearance, her mother is desperate for new leads – and frustrated by the initial response from police.
-
War veteran reunites with lost love after 70 years thanks, in part, to Vancouver womanAfter a lifetime of searching and heartache, American war veteran Duane Mann has finally reunited with his lost love Peggy Yamaguchi, partly thanks to Vancouver researcher Theresa Wong.
-
Years after family sought asylum at B.C. border, teen attending UBC on $80K scholarshipFive years ago, Ashki Shkur and her family crossed the border into B.C. as asylum-seekers – and next week, she will be crossing the stage at her high school graduation.
-
The Strawberry Festival is backThe Strawberry Festival is back in person at the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex in the Town of LaSalle
-
Some N.S. restaurant and café owners say they’re on the brink of closure as prices soarAt the Gaslight Cafe in Sydney, N.S., business is picking up, but with costs increasing, the owners don't have enough money to hire extra staff.
-
'Let's do something with these grapes': How a tiny vineyard and a big idea are helping rebuild LyttonJust across the river from where the Village of Lytton once stood sits a small vineyard that was somehow unscathed by last summer's devastating wildfire.