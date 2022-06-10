34-year-old man missing from Cambridge

Waterloo regional police say there is concern for the well-being of a missing man last seen in Cambridge.

In a tweet, police said Cory Quigley, 34, was last seen on May 3.

Quigley is described as 5-foot-11 and 126 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said his hair may be up in a ponytail and he could have a long beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

MISSING:

Cory Quigley, 34. Last seen in Cambridge on May 3, 2022. Described as 5'5" tall, 126 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. May have long brown hair worn up in a ponytail and may also have a long beard. There is a concern for his well-being. Call police or @WaterlooCrime. pic.twitter.com/XGz1ojDN8A