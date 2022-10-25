34 years later, still Mayor of Sarnia, Ont.

On the morning after his re-election to his 11th term as Mayor of Sarnia, Ont., Mike Bradley reads over congratulatory emails from those who adore him.

“Ever thought of running for Prime Minister?” one man wrote.

But another voter writes he is not pleased to see Bradley retain the mayor’s chair.

“Some guy saying, ‘Hey four more years of inaction!’”

Yet, inactivity is not something most in Sarnia would accuse Mike Bradley of.

On Monday night, his 37-year municipal political career survived a challenge from serving city councillor Nathan Colquhoun.

“I don’t appoint myself to be mayor every four years, the public does”, Bradley said, adding, “And last night, they were very supportive.”

In his new term, Bradley told CTV News he intends to continue to promote biofuels and Sarnia's rebirth in education and research.

He also wants to push through with a multi-year plan to redevelop the city's waterfront.

“We’ve got a brand new exciting plan for the next 15 years on the waterfront to take it to the next level.”

But southwestern Ontario does not know Mike Bradley for his stance at home. They know him for taking strong positions on issues beyond his city.

“We need to establish that presence that southwestern Ontario matters,” he explained while arguing the GTA, Ottawa and Waterloo Region are better at advocating.

Andrew Sancton, a political science professor at Western University believes Bradley's broader reach is partly why he remains in office.

“He’s been an effective spokesperson for Sarnia on the border issues and that is where a mayor wants to be, sort of advocating for the whole community.”

A community that continues to support Bradley, only a few years after he was reprimanded for his actions against city staff.

But now, in a time of divisive politics, Bradley said “maturity” is leading him away from some arguments.

“That’s toned down over the years. But at the same time, I know strategically when to intervene on behalf of the community.”

After serving one term as councillor, Bradley was first elected mayor in 1988 and is Ontario’s second-longest serving mayor.