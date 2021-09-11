341 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Sask.

The Government of Saskatchewan reported 341 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, along with one death.

The death was a person in the 80-plus age group from the North West zone. A total of 618 Saskatchewan residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

New cases are located in the Far North West (25), Far North Central (one), Far North East (29), North West (43), North Central (47), North East (17), Saskatoon (78), Central West (11), Central East (15), Regina (22), South West (five), South Central (seven) and South East (18) zones.

There are currently 3,588 cases considered active in the province.

A total of 198 people are currently in hospital related to COVID-19, including 43 patients in intensive care.

The province’s seven-day average of daily new cases is 364, or 30.2 per 100,000 population.

Health care workers have administered 1,498,709 doses of COVID-19 vaccines – up 2,754 from Friday. A total of 707,273 residents are fully vaccinated.

According to the government, a total of 12,461 COVID-19 cases have been identified as variants of concern. Of those cases, 10,734 have been whole genome sequenced; 7,123 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 3,119 are Delta (B.1.617.2), 482 are Gamma (P.1), and 10 are Beta (B.1.351).