342 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths since Friday in Manitoba

Another Manitoba school has been moved to the restricted (orange) level on the province’s Pandemic Response System with non-immunized students now self-isolating.

This is affecting the Grade 11/12 class at École Régionale Notre-Dame, located in Notre Dame de Lourdes.

This comes as Manitoba’s COVID-19 test rate test positivity rate jumped almost three-quarters of a per cent with the province reporting 342 cases since Friday, along with two deaths.

The five-day test positivity now sits at 4.6 per cent in the province and 1.6 per cent in Winnipeg.

One of the deaths was a man in his 70s from the Prairie Mountain health region reported on Saturday and is linked to an outbreak at the Benito Personal Care Home and an unspecified variant of concern. The other death is a woman in her 70s from the Northern Health Region.

The province also provided info on the two deaths reported Friday. The deaths are a woman and man, both in their 60s, from the Southern Health Region. The man’s death is linked to an unspecified variant.

Of the new cases, 97 were reported on Saturday, 149 were reported on Sunday with another 96 cases reported on Monday.

From Friday to Monday, the Southern Health Region reported the majority of new cases, while Winnipeg had 95 new cases. The Northern and Prairie Mountain health regions both reported 41 cases with another 40 new COVID-19 infections were reported in the Interlake-Eastern health region.

The majority of Monday’s 96 COVID-19 infections continue to be among people who aren’t fully vaccinated, with provincial data showing 62 infections in people who were not fully vaccinated.

The Southern Health Region had 45 new cases on Monday, with 37 in people not fully vaccinated. There were eight new cases in both the Northern and Prairie Mountain health regions with three and five cases, respectively, in people not fully vaccinated.

The Interlake-Eastern health region had 13 new cases, with ten in not fully vaccinated people, and the Winnipeg health region is reporting 22 new cases, with seven in people not fully vaccinated.

There are 98 Manitobans currently in hospital with COVID-19, with 71 patients having active cases of the virus. Of those hospitalized, 25 people are in the ICU, with 20 patients having active cases of the virus.

There are currently 1,273 active cases of the virus with 61,167 recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic.

The total number of lab-confirmed cases in the province now sits at 63,688 after seven cases were removed due to a data correction. Total deaths in the province now sit at 1,248.

The province completed 1,954 COVID-19 tests on Sunday, bringing the total number of tests completed since February of 2020 to 1,092,303.