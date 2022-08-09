$34M investment to fund wastewater projects in Manitoba

Government investments of more than $34 million will help to fund 10 wastewater and waste management projects in Manitoba.

The funding was announced on Monday by Reg Helwer, Manitoba’s minister of labour, consumer protection and government services, as well as Dan Vandal, federal minister of northern affairs. The Government of Canada is investing more than $18.7 million, while the Manitoba government is providing $15.6 million.

“Manitoba is home to countless lakes and rivers, and today’s investments will help protect those ecosystems. This funding and partnership is just another example of what we can accomplish for communities across Manitoba when we all work together,” Vandal said.

The funding will go to projects that include expanding and upgrading Dauphin’s lagoon system. This involves constructing a lagoon reactor system, building a new sewage treatment facility, and installing new pipes.

The government investments will also expand Neepawa’s wastewater treatment system. This includes implementing a Moving Bed Biofilm Reactor system, upgrading the treatment building, and adding a lab.

Other projects that will benefit from this joint funding include expanding Pinawa’s landfill to address the needs of local communities, as the existing waste disposal cell is nearing capacity.

“Investments in infrastructure stimulate local economies and create jobs for Manitobans, in addition to facilitating municipal growth,” Helwer said.

“This lagoon expansion and upgrade will significantly improve Dauphin’s wastewater system and support efficiency, sustainability and a cleaner environment in the Parkland region for years to come.”