35,000 contraband cigarettes seized in the Woodstock, N.B., region last month
The Woodstock Police Force, as well as staff at the Department of Justice and Public Safety, seized about 35,000 contraband cigarettes last month.
A news release from the New Brunswick government says the cigarettes were found after a vehicle believed to be transporting contraband tobacco was stopped in the Woodstock, N.B., region on Jan. 23.
The province says a man was arrested and released on conditions.
He is scheduled to appear in Woodstock provincial court at a later date.
"Residents are encouraged to report the trafficking of contraband tobacco, or any other criminal matter, to law enforcement," read the release.
Anyone who suspects the trafficking of contraband tobacco, or any other criminal matter, is asked to contact the Department of Justice and Public Safety at 1-877-826-2122 or the Woodstock Police Force at 1-506-325-4601.
Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
