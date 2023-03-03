35 animals seized from Sask. property by Animal Protection Services

Thirty-five cats were seized from a property near Odessa, Sask. on Thursday by Animal Protection Services of Saskatchewan (APSS).

Officers conducted a search warrant with the assistance of RCMP. The animals were taken into protective custody as a result of being in distress as defined in The Animal Protection Act, 2018.

According to the act, an animal is in distress if it is deprived of food or water, care or shelter, veterinary care or medical attention, ill or in pain, abused or neglected, kept in conditions that are unsanitary, or abandoned by its owner or a person responsible for the animal.

According to APSS, no charges have been laid and the investigation is ongoing.

Odessa, Sask. is about 65 kilometres southeast of Regina.