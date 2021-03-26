35 more COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region, 30 more cases screen for variant of concern

Region of Waterloo Public Health reported 35 more cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Active cases also rose slightly Friday, now sitting at 261.

There have been 11,703 COVID-19 cases in the region to date. Of those, 11,195 are considered resolved. A total of 241 people have died from the disease in the region.

Thirty more cases have screened positive for a variant of concern, bringing that total to 336 so far. Of those, 23 are confirmed to be the B.1.1.7 variant first found in the U.K.

There are 17 active outbreaks in the region.

The region's testing partners have performed 460,241 COVID-19 tests so far.

The positivity rate sits at 4.7 per cent.

The reproductive rate at the region is at 1.0.

Speaking at the region's COVID-19 update on Friday, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said the area's weekly incidence rate is at 38 per 100,000 people. She said metrics in the area remain stable for now and the province may choose to move Waterloo Region into a lower tier if COVID-19 cases continue on a downward trend in the coming weeks.

Ontario is reporting more than 2,100 new COVID-19 cases for the second straight day. On Friday, officials reported 2,169 more cases of the disease.

The seven-day average has risen to 1,855 cases, up from 1,480 a week ago.

There have been 338,239 lab-confirmed cases of the disease in Ontario to date.