A 35-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 427 in Etobicoke Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the northbound collector lanes of the highway near Burnhamthorpe Road just after 5 p.m.

Ontario Provincial Police initially reported the crash as a single-vehicle vehicle rollover involving a cube truck.

Despite life-saving measures, the driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene, paramedics said.

In an evening update, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said another vehicle was involved in the collision.

“The collision involved two vehicles, a white VW (Golf) and this delivery truck both travelling northbound. There was some interaction between the two vehicles just prior to the transfers where the 427 either splits to access the 401 or to continue up highway 427,” Schmidt said.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to call them.

Schmidt said the northbound collector lanes on Highway 427 are expected to be closed at Burnhamthorpe Road until midnight.