35-year old Manitoulin man dies in drowning mishap

Manitoulin OPP were called out Saturday to a report of a possible drowning at Chutes Provincial Park, they said in a release.

“The investigation determined that the individual was swimming with friends and failed to resurface,”police said.

“The police underwater search and recovery unit attended the scene and recovered the body of a 35-year old man,”

Police said Corey Assiniwe is from Wikwemikong Unceded Reserve First Nation.

The coroner’s office and forensic pathology service are assisting in the investigation, with an autopsy to be conducted in Sudbury.