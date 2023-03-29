$350,000 in damage reported after fire at Lakeshore manufacturing plant
Damage is estimated at $350,000 after a fire at a manufacturing plant in Lakeshore.
Lakeshore Fire Chief Don Williamson said firefighters responded to a reported press on fire at the Can Art Plant on Jutras Drive South around 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday.
He said this resulted in a 3-station alarm to ensure enough staff were available until the situation could be accessed. In total 39 Lakeshore Fire staff were on scene.
“The fire event was contained to a press and was the result of a mechanical failure that caused some hydraulic fluid to ignite causing heavy smoke in the building,” said Williamson
Williamson added that fire crews were training at their station resulting in a quick response putting out the fire shortly after arrival.
One plant worker was assessed for smoke inhalation.
