$350K in damages after early morning barn fire

Emergency crews responded to Short Snake Line for a barn fire early on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. (Source: LaSalle Fire Service)

Emergency crews responded to Short Snake Line in LaSalle for a barn fire early Thursday morning.

Around 1 a.m., Lasalle Fire Service responded to a barn fire with machinery inside.

The fire was contained within an hour, but crews will remain on scene for overhaul.

No injuries have been reported.

Damage is estimated at $350,000. 

