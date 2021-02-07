Alberta reported 351 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 6,242. Four more deaths were also reported.

There were 6,266 active cases in the province on Saturday.

The Edmonton zone currently has 1,889 active cases, while the Calgary zone has 2,508.

Provincewide, 434 people are in hospital, down from 457 on Saturday. There are 81 people in ICU, down from 84 on Saturday.

Alberta completed 8,241 tests on Saturday.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw is expected to provide another in-person update on Monday.

Some of the provincial COVID-19 restrictions put in place in December will also be eased on Monday.