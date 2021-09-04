355 new COVID-19 cases, 216 recoveries in Sask.
Saskatchewan reported 355 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, along with 216 recoveries.
The new cases are located in the Far North West (23), Far North Central (one), Far North East (30), North West (26), North Central (73), North East (17), Saskatoon (110), Central West (two), Central East (12), Regina (21), South West (five), South Central (three) and South East (14) zones. Another 18 cases are pending residence information.
A total of 2,894 cases are currently considered active.
As of Saturday, 138 people are in hospital related to COVID-19, including 22 patients in intensive care. The province said 99 patients, or 71.7 per cent, are not fully vaccinated.
Saskatchewan’s seven-day average of daily new cases is 300, or 24.9 per 100,000 population.
Health care workers have administered 1,486,624 doses of COVID-19 vaccines – up 2,812 from Friday’s data. There are 700,593 residents fully vaccinated.
The government said a total of 12,460 COVID-19 cases have been identified as variants of concern. Of those cases, 10,020 have been whole genome sequenced; 7,123 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 2,413 are Delta (B.1.617.2), 474 are Gamma (P.1), and 10 are Beta (B.1.351).
-
'Let's stop underestimating this virus': Doctors call for vaccine passports in AlbertaSome doctors are disappointed with Alberta’s government for not introducing vaccine passports, which they say would be a better tool to fight the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Youth rugby teams in the Comox Valley start season after months of uncertaintySeveral new youth rugby teams in Vancouver Island's Comox Valley held their first practices of the fall season this week, after months waiting to see if they would clear administrative hurdles.
-
Family of Trina Hunt offers support to family and friends of missing Langley woman Naomi OnoteraTrina Hunt’s sister-in-law says she’s being offering advice and support to the family and friends of missing Langley woman Naomi Onotera.
-
Cryptocurrency scam victim suffered 'over $100,000' in losses, Delta police sayPolice in Delta are warning residents thinking about investing in cryptocurrency to do their due diligence, after receiving six complaints about scams in recent weeks.
-
Inclusion at the ball diamond: Calgary group celebrates Pride with tournamentCalgary’s Pride Week celebrations moved to the ball diamond for a slow-pitch tournament.
-
Thousands of students move in to UBC residences to start new school yearThe University of British Columbia’s Vancouver campus was the busiest it’s been in quite some time on Saturday, as students moved into on-campus housing ahead of the fall term.
-
Local businesses reward those who got their shots without needing vaccine incentivesSome local businesses are rewarding employees and customers who have already been vaccinated in the hopes others do the same.
-
How Manitoba businesses are dealing with the province's proof of vaccination requirementThe province's new health orders went into effect Friday, meaning it's the first weekend many businesses are implementing the need to show proof of vaccination.
-
People returning home after B.C. wildfire encouraged to connect with others, get helpResidents returning home after the destructive White Rock Lake wildfire in British Columbia's Interior are being encouraged to connect with family and neighbours or reach out to a mental health help line.