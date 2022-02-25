$355K in COVID-19 public health order fines remain unpaid in Sask.

The majority of public health order charges laid in Saskatchewan remain unresolved, while $355,741 in fines related to convictions have not yet been paid, according to the government.

As of Jan. 31, a total of 584 charges have been laid under The Public Health Act for public health order violations. The province said 171 of those charges have resulted in convictions.

Of those convictions, 16 were fully collected and eight were partially collected, totalling $39,748. Six charges were voluntarily paid before court.

Among the other charges, 257 are pending a court date and resolution, while 156 were withdrawn, a nullity, or jurisdiction was lost.

The province said updated information from the month of February will be available in March.