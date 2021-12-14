35K holiday travellers expected daily at Calgary International Airport

In spite of a surging Omicron variant causing change and confusion in the travel industry, Calgary International Airport (YYC) is expecting 35,000 guests per day over the holiday period, from Dec. 16 to Jan. 3, 2022.

Recognized as the busiest period of the year, the Calgary Airport Authority is asking guests to be fully prepared to navigate through holiday travel at YYC. This includes understanding COVID-19 testing and safety policies, packing permitted items and having patience while making their way through large holiday crowds.

"We recommend to everyone they check ahead about the testing to the jurisdictions to which you are travelling, and check with your airline about testing procedures," said Calgary Airport Authority spokesperson Chris Miles.

"We are seeing the public health agency and other partners responding to the growth of different variants of concern and we are working with them to ensure the proper testing requirements are in place."

Travellers returning from international destinations are also advised to ensure they have the most up-to-date version of the ArriveCAN app to gain entry into Canada.

"There's been some issues with the app, every time there's an update we get some issues," said Lisa White of the Canadian Border Services Agency.

"Have that plan B in place, try and have paper copies of everything or take a screen shot of the verification code when you've completed the ArriveCAN submission, that will help officers to get you through the terminal."

All foreign nationals five years of age and older and Canadians five years of age or older who re-enter Canada after more than 72 hours away must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 molecular test (PCR) to enter Canada.

As well, all travellers arriving by air from anywhere but the U.S. will be tested on arrival and will need to self-isolate while they wait for their test results.

On top of navigating through the several layers of restrictions and tests, travellers will also be contending with large crowds.

Prior to the pandemic, 2019 was a banner year and saw 50,000 daily guests grace YYC corridors undertaking holiday travel. This year, 35,000 are expected during the holiday period.

"We've worked hard over the past 20 months to provide a safe and secure experience for our guests during the pandemic, and we'll continue to support our partners and regulatory partners to maintain that experience for holiday travellers," said Miles.

More information on Canadian travelling requirements can be found online.