$35K in camera equipment stolen from vehicle in Sask. national park: RCMP

An estimated $35,000 worth of camera equipment was stolen out of a vehicle at Grasslands National Park over the weekend.

In an advisory, RCMP said an area resident visited the park on June 18 around 8 p.m., to take pictures of wildlife.

When he returned to his vehicle, parked at Station #4 near the Frenchman Valley Campground, he found the rear window had been smashed with a rock.

He then discovered the photography equipment had been taken.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Ponteix RCMP 306-625-6400, 310 RCMP or go to www.saskcrimewatch.ca.