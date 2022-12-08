$36,000 in fentanyl and meth seized in Chatham-Kent bust

Chatham-Kent police charged five people and seized fentanyl and meth worth $36,000 after an investigation.

Members of the Chatham-Kent Police Intelligence Section, with the assistance of the Critical Incident Response Team, executed a Controlled Drugs and Substance Act Search Warrant Wednesday in Chatham as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

As a result, approximately $36,000 worth of fentanyl and methamphetamine were recovered and seized for analysis. Multiple digital scales and other drug paraphernalia were also seized.

One man from Sarnia, one man from London, two men from Chatham and a Chatham woman were arrested and charged with multiple drug offences including possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. Another woman from Chatham will be charged at a later date.

The 22-year-old Chatham man and 43-year-old Chatham men were held for a bail hearing. The 42-year-old Chatham woman, 32-year-old London man and 59-year-old Chatham man were released with conditions and a future court date to answer to the charges.